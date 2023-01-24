Equity Residential (EQR) last year’s performance of -30.28% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $61.48, up 0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.73 and dropped to $60.80 before settling in for the closing price of $61.33. Over the past 52 weeks, EQR has traded in a range of $57.38-$94.32.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.80%. With a float of $371.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.85 million.

The firm has a total of 2400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.53, operating margin of +25.51, and the pretax margin is +57.60.

Equity Residential (EQR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Equity Residential is 1.69%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 940,745. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,473 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director sold 15,000 for $63.50, making the entire transaction worth $952,500. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Equity Residential (EQR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Equity Residential’s (EQR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential (EQR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Equity Residential, EQR], we can find that recorded value of 2.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Equity Residential’s (EQR) raw stochastic average was set at 20.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.31. The third major resistance level sits at $62.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $60.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.04 billion has total of 377,919K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,464 M in contrast with the sum of 1,333 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 695,100 K and last quarter income was 323,030 K.