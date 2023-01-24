EXAS (Exact Sciences Corporation) dropped -0.60 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On January 23, 2023, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) opened at $68.23, lower -0.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.67 and dropped to $67.01 before settling in for the closing price of $68.23. Price fluctuations for EXAS have ranged from $29.27 to $84.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 77.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.20% at the time writing. With a float of $176.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6420 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 60,000. In this transaction EVP, Human Resources of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 85,090 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 16,872 for $31.37, making the entire transaction worth $529,275. This insider now owns 18,654 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.07) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Looking closely at Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.8 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.45.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 94.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.80. However, in the short run, Exact Sciences Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.32. Second resistance stands at $70.83. The third major resistance level sits at $71.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

There are currently 177,684K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,767 M according to its annual income of -595,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 523,070 K and its income totaled -148,760 K.