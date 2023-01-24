Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) posted a 8.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.283, soaring 3.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3098 and dropped to $0.2822 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, IMPP’s price has moved between $0.23 and $9.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.50, operating margin of -20.08, and the pretax margin is -20.96.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -20.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Imperial Petroleum Inc., IMPP], we can find that recorded value of 5.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 23.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3133, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4805. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3058. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3216. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3334. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2782, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2664. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2506.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 52.94 million based on 142,837K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,360 K and income totals -3,640 K. The company made 42,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.