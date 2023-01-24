Investors finally get a glimpse of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) volume hitting the figure of 4.24 million.

On January 23, 2023, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) opened at $12.03, higher 0.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.75 and dropped to $11.87 before settling in for the closing price of $11.92. Price fluctuations for YPF have ranged from $2.82 to $13.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 43.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.40% at the time writing. With a float of $193.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.24 million.

In an organization with 22032 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.94, operating margin of +7.19, and the pretax margin is +2.95.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by $1.17. This company achieved a net margin of +0.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.92% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.62 million. That was better than the volume of 3.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 85.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.95. However, in the short run, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.53. Second resistance stands at $13.08. The third major resistance level sits at $13.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.32. The third support level lies at $10.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

There are currently 393,313K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,349 M according to its annual income of 2,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,179 M and its income totaled 677,000 K.