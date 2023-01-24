Investors must take note of Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) performance last week, which was -2.58%.

On January 23, 2023, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) opened at $33.81, higher 1.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.51 and dropped to $33.75 before settling in for the closing price of $33.85. Price fluctuations for BAC have ranged from $29.31 to $50.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.70% at the time writing. With a float of $8.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.11 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 213000 employees.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 95,000. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 4 shares at a rate of $23750.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 155 for $47500.00, making the entire transaction worth $7,362,500. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.77) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.93 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.36% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bank of America Corporation (BAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) saw its 5-day average volume 46.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 44.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.64 in the near term. At $34.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.43. The third support level lies at $33.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

There are currently 8,022,432K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 270.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 115,053 M according to its annual income of 27,528 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,926 M and its income totaled 7,132 M.