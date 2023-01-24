Investors must take note of Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s (CLBT) performance last week, which was 12.76%.

On January 23, 2023, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) opened at $4.51, higher 7.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.135 and dropped to $4.51 before settling in for the closing price of $4.59. Price fluctuations for CLBT have ranged from $3.80 to $8.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.00% at the time writing. With a float of $45.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 898 employees.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cellebrite DI Ltd. is 76.86%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 109.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.28 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s (CLBT) raw stochastic average was set at 86.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.22 in the near term. At $5.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.24. The third support level lies at $3.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) Key Stats

There are currently 189,649K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 908.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 246,250 K according to its annual income of 71,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 71,680 K and its income totaled 25,090 K.