Investors must take note of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s (IINN) performance last week, which was 44.96%.

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) stock priced at $1.24, up 49.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. IINN’s price has ranged from $0.98 to $3.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -134.60%. With a float of $7.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is 26.66%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -181.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.31

Technical Analysis of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN)

Looking closely at Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s (IINN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2225, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6118. However, in the short run, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.1000. Second resistance stands at $2.3300. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0100. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7800.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.85 million, the company has a total of 7,796K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -16,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,672 K.