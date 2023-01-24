Investors must take note of Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (ZBRA) performance last week, which was 8.19%.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $298.49, soaring 6.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $320.12 and dropped to $297.94 before settling in for the closing price of $297.03. Within the past 52 weeks, ZBRA’s price has moved between $224.87 and $520.32.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 9.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.10%. With a float of $51.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.68, operating margin of +18.00, and the pretax margin is +17.20.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zebra Technologies Corporation is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 765,735. In this transaction Chief Global Ops & Services of this company sold 2,331 shares at a rate of $328.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,976 shares.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.21) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +14.87 while generating a return on equity of 32.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.89% during the next five years compared to 51.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.76, a number that is poised to hit 4.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.29.

During the past 100 days, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (ZBRA) raw stochastic average was set at 97.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $264.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $302.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $325.94 in the near term. At $334.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $348.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $303.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $289.76. The third support level lies at $281.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.89 billion based on 51,630K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,627 M and income totals 837,000 K. The company made 1,378 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 170,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.