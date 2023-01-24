JFrog Ltd. (FROG) soared 5.91 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

January 23, 2023, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) trading session started at the price of $23.49, that was 5.91% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.73 and dropped to $23.18 before settling in for the closing price of $23.34. A 52-week range for FROG has been $16.36 – $28.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -563.40%. With a float of $79.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.62 million.

In an organization with 1000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.28, operating margin of -28.45, and the pretax margin is -32.72.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward JFrog Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of JFrog Ltd. is 19.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 1,035,922. In this transaction Director of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $23.02, taking the stock ownership to the 5,477,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 for $23.05, making the entire transaction worth $461,052. This insider now owns 7,366,342 shares in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -31.06 while generating a return on equity of -10.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -563.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, JFrog Ltd.’s (FROG) raw stochastic average was set at 75.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.95. However, in the short run, JFrog Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.24. Second resistance stands at $25.76. The third major resistance level sits at $26.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.14.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Key Stats

There are 97,385K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.45 billion. As of now, sales total 206,680 K while income totals -64,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 71,990 K while its last quarter net income were -23,550 K.