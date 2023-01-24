Last month’s performance of 8.48% for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is certainly impressive

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $169.23, up 2.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.75 and dropped to $168.51 before settling in for the closing price of $168.50. Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has traded in a range of $132.08-$211.83.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 3.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 30.20%. With a float of $258.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.49, operating margin of +23.36, and the pretax margin is +19.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,039. In this transaction Director of this company bought 135 shares at a rate of $178.07, taking the stock ownership to the 9,039 shares.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.35) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +16.91 while generating a return on equity of 24.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.67% during the next five years compared to 63.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.04, a number that is poised to hit 3.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

The latest stats from [NXP Semiconductors N.V., NXPI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.29 million was superior to 2.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.40.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 84.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $165.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $176.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $179.67. The third major resistance level sits at $183.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $169.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $165.19. The third support level lies at $161.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 43.91 billion has total of 259,135K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,063 M in contrast with the sum of 1,871 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,445 M and last quarter income was 738,000 K.