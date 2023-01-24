Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to new highs

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $66.72, soaring 0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.195 and dropped to $66.24 before settling in for the closing price of $66.65. Within the past 52 weeks, TD’s price has moved between $57.27 and $86.01.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 6.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.70%. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.81 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 89464 employees.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.51) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +27.79 while generating a return on equity of 16.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.45% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Looking closely at The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) raw stochastic average was set at 83.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.95. However, in the short run, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.41. Second resistance stands at $67.78. The third major resistance level sits at $68.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 120.29 billion based on 1,821,920K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 48,714 M and income totals 13,539 M. The company made 17,249 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,084 M in sales during its previous quarter.