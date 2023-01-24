Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) 20 Days SMA touches 17.04%: The odds favor the bear

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $5.65, up 7.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.06 and dropped to $5.63 before settling in for the closing price of $5.62. Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has traded in a range of $4.48-$9.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.40%. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 155 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.10%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 17.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 67.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.07 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 49.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.18 in the near term. At $6.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.32.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.01 billion has total of 175,430K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,370 K in contrast with the sum of -226,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded -1,970 K and last quarter income was -27,480 K.