Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) posted a -1.90% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) stock priced at $443.11, down -0.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $446.8313 and dropped to $440.86 before settling in for the closing price of $443.28. LMT’s price has ranged from $365.34 to $498.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.10%. With a float of $261.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 114000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.81, operating margin of +13.57, and the pretax margin is +11.26.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lockheed Martin Corporation is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 250,732. In this transaction Director of this company bought 568 shares at a rate of $441.43, taking the stock ownership to the 1,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 6,929 for $423.87, making the entire transaction worth $2,937,014. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $6.71 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.42 while generating a return on equity of 74.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.85% during the next five years compared to 13.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lockheed Martin Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.78, a number that is poised to hit 7.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 26.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.56 million, its volume of 1.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.98.

During the past 100 days, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (LMT) raw stochastic average was set at 50.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $475.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $441.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $445.12 in the near term. At $448.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $451.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $439.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $437.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $433.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 114.61 billion, the company has a total of 262,074K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 67,044 M while annual income is 6,315 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,583 M while its latest quarter income was 1,778 M.