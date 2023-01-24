MoneyLion Inc. (ML) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 62.83% last month.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $0.7537, up 6.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.85 and dropped to $0.74 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Over the past 52 weeks, ML has traded in a range of $0.44-$3.04.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -135.50%. With a float of $189.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.70 million.

In an organization with 556 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.46, operating margin of -25.53, and the pretax margin is -99.02.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 1,000. In this transaction CEO, President and Director of this company bought 1,400 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 18,690,171 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer bought 7,055 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $5,000. This insider now owns 3,328,838 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -106.52 while generating a return on equity of -73.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 28.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6774, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3106. However, in the short run, MoneyLion Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8513. Second resistance stands at $0.9056. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9613. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7413, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6856. The third support level lies at $0.6313 if the price breaches the second support level.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 183.68 million has total of 253,553K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 171,110 K in contrast with the sum of -177,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 88,750 K and last quarter income was -21,020 K.