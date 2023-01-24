Morgan Stanley (MS) average volume reaches $7.34M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock priced at $95.87, up 0.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.22 and dropped to $95.49 before settling in for the closing price of $96.24. MS’s price has ranged from $72.05 to $109.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.20%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

The firm has a total of 82000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 350,625. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 3,740 shares at a rate of $93.75, taking the stock ownership to the 42,171 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer sold 5,100 for $97.00, making the entire transaction worth $494,700. This insider now owns 118,558 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $29.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.73 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 36.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.71% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Morgan Stanley’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Morgan Stanley, MS], we can find that recorded value of 15.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 91.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $97.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.34. The third major resistance level sits at $99.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 159.16 billion, the company has a total of 1,690,109K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 59,755 M while annual income is 15,034 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,986 M while its latest quarter income was 2,632 M.