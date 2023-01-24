Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

January 23, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) trading session started at the price of $0.3047, that was 2.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3175 and dropped to $0.296 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for MULN has been $0.18 – $4.18.

With a float of $1.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 33,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $297,375. This insider now owns 15,843,789 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) saw its 5-day average volume 220.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 264.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 163.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2683, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7659. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3141 in the near term. At $0.3266, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3356. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2926, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2836. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2711.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are 1,696,544K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 473.82 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -36,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -611,024 K.