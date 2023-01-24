No matter how cynical the overall market is, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) performance over the last week is recorded -0.46%

January 23, 2023, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) trading session started at the price of $9.82, that was -0.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.85 and dropped to $9.82 before settling in for the closing price of $9.84. A 52-week range for APEN has been $3.49 – $10.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -0.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.90%. With a float of $38.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 107 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.52, operating margin of -30.48, and the pretax margin is -38.94.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 62,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $6.20, taking the stock ownership to the 265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 15,000 for $5.66, making the entire transaction worth $84,900. This insider now owns 255,000 shares in total.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -39.18 while generating a return on equity of -72.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

Looking closely at Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s (APEN) raw stochastic average was set at 91.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.19. However, in the short run, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.85. Second resistance stands at $9.87. The third major resistance level sits at $9.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.79.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) Key Stats

There are 47,549K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 467.65 million. As of now, sales total 62,990 K while income totals -24,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,570 K while its last quarter net income were -11,450 K.