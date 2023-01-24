No matter how cynical the overall market is, MMTec Inc. (MTC) performance over the last week is recorded 17.40%

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $0.9333, up 15.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3001 and dropped to $0.9333 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Over the past 52 weeks, MTC has traded in a range of $0.61-$8.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.40%. With a float of $1.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 65 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.22, operating margin of -992.78, and the pretax margin is -1079.69.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MMTec Inc. is 40.22%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1079.69 while generating a return on equity of -87.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of MMTec Inc. (MTC)

Looking closely at MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 92336.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, MMTec Inc.’s (MTC) raw stochastic average was set at 28.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9602, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4190. However, in the short run, MMTec Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2890. Second resistance stands at $1.4779. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6558. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9222, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7443. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5554.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.36 million has total of 3,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 650 K in contrast with the sum of -7,050 K annual income.