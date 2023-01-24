Search
Now that Rio Tinto Group’s volume has hit 2.37 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Markets

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) stock priced at $78.58, up 0.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.78 and dropped to $78.13 before settling in for the closing price of $78.38. RIO’s price has ranged from $50.92 to $84.01 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 13.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 115.90%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

In an organization with 49000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rio Tinto Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.18 million. That was better than the volume of 2.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.50. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.98. Second resistance stands at $79.21. The third major resistance level sits at $79.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.68.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 128.15 billion, the company has a total of 1,249,401K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 63,495 M while annual income is 21,094 M.

Investors must take note of Playtika Holding Corp.'s (PLTK) performance last week, which was 11.21%.

Steve Mayer -
Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.23, soaring 5.00% from the previous trading...
Read more

Now that Sonder Holdings Inc.'s volume has hit 0.79 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
January 23, 2023, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) trading session started at the price of $1.23, that was 6.61% jump from the session before....
Read more

A look at Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc's (FRLN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
On January 23, 2023, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) opened at $0.58, higher 12.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

