Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) volume exceeds 5.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On January 23, 2023, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) opened at $12.24, higher 1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.45 and dropped to $12.19 before settling in for the closing price of $12.14. Price fluctuations for PAA have ranged from $9.10 to $12.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.30% at the time writing. With a float of $452.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $698.00 million.

The firm has a total of 4100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.39, operating margin of +4.71, and the pretax margin is +1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 1,961,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $9.81, taking the stock ownership to the 200,000 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.26) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 6.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.70% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Plains All American Pipeline L.P., PAA], we can find that recorded value of 5.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s (PAA) raw stochastic average was set at 82.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.58. The third major resistance level sits at $12.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.92.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Key Stats

There are currently 698,333K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.58 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 42,078 M according to its annual income of 593,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,336 M and its income totaled 384,000 K.