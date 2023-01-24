Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.27 cents.

Company News

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) stock priced at $2.77, down -4.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.88 and dropped to $2.70 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. SUPV’s price has ranged from $1.20 to $3.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 63.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -117.90%. With a float of $46.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4811 employees.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Grupo Supervielle S.A. is 20.47%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.67 while generating a return on equity of -1.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s (SUPV) raw stochastic average was set at 69.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.83 in the near term. At $2.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. The third support level lies at $2.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 399.21 million, the company has a total of 91,344K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,285 M while annual income is -18,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 466,750 K while its latest quarter income was -4,160 K.



 

