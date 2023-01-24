Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) 20 Days SMA touches 23.11%: The odds favor the bear

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $2.04, down -8.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.04 and dropped to $1.765 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Over the past 52 weeks, RIGL has traded in a range of $0.64-$3.52.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 48.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.40%. With a float of $170.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 165 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.88, operating margin of -6.01, and the pretax margin is -11.60.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 688,400. In this transaction CEO, President of this company bought 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,391,776 shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -12.00 while generating a return on equity of -55.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RIGL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

Looking closely at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL), its last 5-days average volume was 3.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RIGL) raw stochastic average was set at 84.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.41. However, in the short run, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.99. Second resistance stands at $2.15. The third major resistance level sits at $2.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.44.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 297.28 million has total of 172,836K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 149,240 K in contrast with the sum of -17,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,410 K and last quarter income was -19,040 K.

