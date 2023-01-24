Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

January 23, 2023, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) trading session started at the price of $60.56, that was 6.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.74 and dropped to $60.49 before settling in for the closing price of $59.34. A 52-week range for STX has been $47.47 – $117.03.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 1.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.30%. With a float of $205.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.75, operating margin of +17.04, and the pretax margin is +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 5,163,235. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 225,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 20,495 for $107.36, making the entire transaction worth $2,200,394. This insider now owns 19,391 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.76) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.01% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 63.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.48 in the near term. At $65.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.98.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

There are 206,454K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.80 billion. As of now, sales total 11,661 M while income totals 1,649 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,035 M while its last quarter net income were 29,000 K.