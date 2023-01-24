Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) with a beta value of 1.59 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Markets

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.17, soaring 2.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.1637 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Within the past 52 weeks, SYTA’s price has moved between $0.11 and $1.62.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -9.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 46.80%. With a float of $44.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.40, operating margin of -195.90, and the pretax margin is -313.11.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.75%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.0 million, its volume of 16.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 10.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 199.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1703, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6380. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1820 in the near term. At $0.1891, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1657, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1565. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1494.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.59 million based on 15,121K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,550 K and income totals -23,630 K. The company made 2,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -530 K in sales during its previous quarter.

