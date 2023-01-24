Search
SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) volume exceeds 0.79 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) on January 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.33, plunging -12.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3399 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Within the past 52 weeks, SOBR’s price has moved between $0.65 and $9.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.97 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1523.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was better than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 285.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1305, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1840. However, in the short run, SOBR Safe Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2999. Second resistance stands at $1.4299. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5198. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9901. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8601.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.40 million based on 10,974K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -7,870 K. The company made 10 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.

