T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 95.80% last month.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $0.67, up 47.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.74 and dropped to $0.67 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Over the past 52 weeks, IDAI has traded in a range of $0.40-$8.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.20%. With a float of $15.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.47 million.

In an organization with 89 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.10, operating margin of -241.74, and the pretax margin is -246.31.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of T Stamp Inc. is 36.34%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -246.26 while generating a return on equity of -267.06.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T Stamp Inc.’s (IDAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.02 million. That was better than the volume of 1.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, T Stamp Inc.’s (IDAI) raw stochastic average was set at 36.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6735, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3431. However, in the short run, T Stamp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5767. Second resistance stands at $2.1933. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0533.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.38 million has total of 24,272K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,680 K in contrast with the sum of -9,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,350 K and last quarter income was -3,440 K.