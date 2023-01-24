Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) average volume reaches $1.09M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock priced at $2.33, up 1.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.5199 and dropped to $2.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. TOUR’s price has ranged from $0.46 to $2.52 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -47.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.70%. With a float of $94.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1916 employees.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2019, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tuniu Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Looking closely at Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 87.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.96. However, in the short run, Tuniu Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.45. Second resistance stands at $2.63. The third major resistance level sits at $2.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.89.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 229.12 million, the company has a total of 129,780K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 66,900 K while annual income is -19,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,950 K while its latest quarter income was -3,100 K.