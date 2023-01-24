Under Armour Inc. (UA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,574 M

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) stock priced at $10.38, up 2.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.60 and dropped to $10.28 before settling in for the closing price of $10.33. UA’s price has ranged from $5.74 to $17.75 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $192.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.10 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 15.59%, while institutional ownership is 66.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.80% during the next five years compared to -3.65% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Under Armour Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.39 million. That was better than the volume of 2.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 96.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.84. However, in the short run, Under Armour Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.69. Second resistance stands at $10.81. The third major resistance level sits at $11.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.05.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.09 billion, the company has a total of 452,237K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,683 M while annual income is 360,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,574 M while its latest quarter income was 86,930 K.