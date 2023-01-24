VERB (Verb Technology Company Inc.) climbed 69.65 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

January 23, 2023, Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) trading session started at the price of $0.3567, that was 69.65% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.3281 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. A 52-week range for VERB has been $0.11 – $1.69.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.50%. With a float of $101.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.11 million.

The firm has a total of 107 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.27, operating margin of -320.33, and the pretax margin is -327.68.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -327.69 while generating a return on equity of -286.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB], we can find that recorded value of 30.7 million was better than the volume posted last year of 12.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 57.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 217.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1635, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4252. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5360. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6839. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7879. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2841, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1801. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0322.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

There are 103,491K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.04 million. As of now, sales total 10,520 K while income totals -34,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,190 K while its last quarter net income were -8,030 K.