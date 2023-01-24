Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) last year’s performance of -12.01% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) stock priced at $27.65, up 5.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.20 and dropped to $27.50 before settling in for the closing price of $27.59. VIR’s price has ranged from $18.05 to $35.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 258.00%. With a float of $115.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 444 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.46, operating margin of +38.41, and the pretax margin is +50.19.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vir Biotechnology Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 20, was worth 3,956,801. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 144,358 shares at a rate of $27.41, taking the stock ownership to the 19,383,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 69,839 for $26.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,854,610. This insider now owns 19,527,382 shares in total.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.58 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +48.25 while generating a return on equity of 49.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.72 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s (VIR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.74 in the near term. At $30.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.34.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.78 billion, the company has a total of 133,116K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,095 M while annual income is 528,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 374,560 K while its latest quarter income was 175,310 K.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,598 M

Sana Meer -
Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $111.28, soaring 3.98% from the previous trading...
Read more

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is expecting 17.23% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
January 23, 2023, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) trading session started at the price of $4.09, that was -0.48% drop from the session before....
Read more

Geron Corporation (GERN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.48%

Shaun Noe -
On January 23, 2023, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) opened at $3.22, higher 2.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

