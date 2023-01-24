Search
Wallbox N.V. (WBX) volume exceeds 0.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) stock priced at $4.72, up 5.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.00 and dropped to $4.65 before settling in for the closing price of $4.73. WBX’s price has ranged from $3.14 to $15.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -400.60%. With a float of $45.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 775 workers is very important to gauge.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 60.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wallbox N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.09 and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

The latest stats from [Wallbox N.V., WBX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was inferior to 0.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.23. The third major resistance level sits at $5.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.40.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 787.94 million, the company has a total of 161,410K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 84,680 K while annual income is -264,750 K.

