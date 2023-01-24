Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) volume exceeds 5.05 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On January 23, 2023, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) opened at $32.35, higher 1.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.62 and dropped to $32.1172 before settling in for the closing price of $32.03. Price fluctuations for WY have ranged from $27.36 to $42.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 9.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 225.80% at the time writing. With a float of $734.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $740.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9214 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.85, operating margin of +34.95, and the pretax margin is +32.51.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 135,660. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $38.76, taking the stock ownership to the 30,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $38.43, making the entire transaction worth $115,290. This insider now owns 27,246 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.56 while generating a return on equity of 26.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 225.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) saw its 5-day average volume 7.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 63.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.61 in the near term. At $32.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.61.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

There are currently 735,917K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,201 M according to its annual income of 2,607 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,276 M and its income totaled 310,000 K.