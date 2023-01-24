Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) kicked off at the price of $100.29: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On January 23, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) opened at $99.27, higher 1.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.93 and dropped to $99.01 before settling in for the closing price of $99.27. Price fluctuations for WYNN have ranged from $50.20 to $100.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.70% at the time writing. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.71 million.

The firm has a total of 26950 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of -10.30, and the pretax margin is -26.88.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 477,391. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,707 shares at a rate of $83.65, taking the stock ownership to the 6,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $66.14, making the entire transaction worth $132,274. This insider now owns 6,781 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.02) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wynn Resorts Limited, WYNN], we can find that recorded value of 1.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.87.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $101.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $102.00. The third major resistance level sits at $103.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $97.30.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are currently 113,314K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,764 M according to its annual income of -755,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 889,720 K and its income totaled -142,890 K.