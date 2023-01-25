26.58% percent quarterly performance for Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) is not indicative of the underlying story

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $3.76, up 2.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.98 and dropped to $3.55 before settling in for the closing price of $3.70. Over the past 52 weeks, CMPX has traded in a range of $1.25-$5.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -36.40%. With a float of $101.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24 employees.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Therapeutics Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 9. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2 shares at a rate of $4.36, taking the stock ownership to the 1,060,414 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 9,569 for $4.30, making the entire transaction worth $41,147. This insider now owns 1,060,416 shares in total.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -91.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s (CMPX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

Looking closely at Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s (CMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 52.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.13. However, in the short run, Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.01. Second resistance stands at $4.21. The third major resistance level sits at $4.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.15.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 487.26 million has total of 126,191K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -82,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -11,975 K.