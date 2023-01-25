5.06% volatility in Calix Inc. (CALX) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on January 24, 2023, with Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) stock priced at $58.03, down -0.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.20 and dropped to $55.70 before settling in for the closing price of $58.33. CALX’s price has ranged from $31.59 to $77.44 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 8.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 550.50%. With a float of $57.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 954 workers is very important to gauge.

Calix Inc. (CALX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Calix Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 353,250. In this transaction EVP, Commercial Operations of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $70.65, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $72.33, making the entire transaction worth $144,660. This insider now owns 64,000 shares in total.

Calix Inc. (CALX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 550.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 52.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Calix Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 181.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Calix Inc. (CALX)

The latest stats from [Calix Inc., CALX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 0.88 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, Calix Inc.’s (CALX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.22. The third major resistance level sits at $63.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.74.

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.84 billion, the company has a total of 65,441K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 679,390 K while annual income is 238,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 236,330 K while its latest quarter income was 13,440 K.