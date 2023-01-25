$556.22K in average volume shows that Outset Medical Inc. (OM) is heading in the right direction

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) kicked off on January 24, 2023, at the price of $27.01, up 3.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.609 and dropped to $26.64 before settling in for the closing price of $27.20. Over the past 52 weeks, OM has traded in a range of $11.41-$48.71.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.90%. With a float of $47.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.13 million.

The firm has a total of 444 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 757,728. In this transaction Chair and CEO of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $25.26, taking the stock ownership to the 290,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,000 for $26.14, making the entire transaction worth $130,716. This insider now owns 49,290 shares in total.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.85 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.81) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Outset Medical Inc.’s (OM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Outset Medical Inc. (OM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Outset Medical Inc., OM], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Outset Medical Inc.’s (OM) raw stochastic average was set at 91.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.09. The third major resistance level sits at $32.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.66.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.35 billion has total of 48,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 102,600 K in contrast with the sum of -131,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,760 K and last quarter income was -40,780 K.