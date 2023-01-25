$587.20K in average volume shows that Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is heading in the right direction

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $184.00, plunging -3.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $188.73 and dropped to $175.92 before settling in for the closing price of $190.81. Within the past 52 weeks, RGEN’s price has moved between $137.21 and $262.26.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 45.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.50%. With a float of $55.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1852 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.62, operating margin of +28.82, and the pretax margin is +22.90.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Repligen Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 5,000,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $200.00, taking the stock ownership to the 178,265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director sold 775 for $227.17, making the entire transaction worth $176,057. This insider now owns 76,401 shares in total.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +19.13 while generating a return on equity of 7.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 45.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 159.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Looking closely at Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.39.

During the past 100 days, Repligen Corporation’s (RGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 41.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $175.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $183.07. However, in the short run, Repligen Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $189.84. Second resistance stands at $195.69. The third major resistance level sits at $202.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $177.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $170.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $164.22.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.10 billion based on 55,524K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 670,530 K and income totals 128,290 K. The company made 200,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.