Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$923.31K in average volume shows that MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is heading in the right direction

Company News

On January 24, 2023, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) opened at $14.79, lower -1.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.01 and dropped to $14.62 before settling in for the closing price of $15.16. Price fluctuations for MNSO have ranged from $4.45 to $15.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 140.90% at the time writing. With a float of $300.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $311.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3372 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.44, operating margin of +7.79, and the pretax margin is +9.07.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MINISO Group Holding Limited is 5.02%, while institutional ownership is 17.30%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

The latest stats from [MINISO Group Holding Limited, MNSO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was inferior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (MNSO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.27. The third major resistance level sits at $15.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.49. The third support level lies at $14.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Key Stats

There are currently 316,788K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,562 M according to its annual income of 98,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 389,740 K and its income totaled 57,870 K.

