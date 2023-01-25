$990.98K in average volume shows that Audacy Inc. (AUD) is heading in the right direction

January 23, 2023, Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) trading session started at the price of $0.3098, that was 8.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3098 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. A 52-week range for AUD has been $0.20 – $3.36.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 21.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.50%. With a float of $117.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3586 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.35, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Audacy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Audacy Inc. (AUD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 0.84 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2836, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8898. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3181 in the near term. At $0.3288, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3479. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2883, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2692. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2585.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

There are 145,052K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.33 million. As of now, sales total 1,219 M while income totals -3,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 316,970 K while its last quarter net income were -140,980 K.