A look at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On January 24, 2023, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) opened at $16.32, lower -1.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.6328 and dropped to $16.02 before settling in for the closing price of $16.32. Price fluctuations for ARQT have ranged from $12.81 to $27.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.80% at the time writing. With a float of $58.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.93 million.

The firm has a total of 147 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 116,655. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 165,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s insider sold 1,475 for $15.01, making the entire transaction worth $22,136. This insider now owns 41,564 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.43) by $0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -72.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1336.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., ARQT], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 22.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.84. The third major resistance level sits at $17.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.22.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

There are currently 60,928K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 935.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -206,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 730 K and its income totaled -107,710 K.