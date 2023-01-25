A look at Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $78.97, plunging -0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.615 and dropped to $78.52 before settling in for the closing price of $79.75. Within the past 52 weeks, RHI’s price has moved between $65.40 and $125.77.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 4.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.30%. With a float of $105.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.88, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +12.44.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Staffing & Employment Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Robert Half International Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,212,584. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $80.84, taking the stock ownership to the 232,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 for $80.35, making the entire transaction worth $803,514. This insider now owns 247,349 shares in total.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.63) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 46.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) raw stochastic average was set at 74.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.64 in the near term. At $80.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.45.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.30 billion based on 108,499K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,461 M and income totals 598,630 K. The company made 1,833 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 166,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.