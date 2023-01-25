A look at VMware Inc.’s (VMW) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $125.37, soaring 0.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $125.85 and dropped to $124.13 before settling in for the closing price of $125.08. Within the past 52 weeks, VMW’s price has moved between $91.53 and $136.85.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 90.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.40%. With a float of $227.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $423.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.60, operating margin of +18.58, and the pretax margin is +16.22.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VMware Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 49.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 804,838. In this transaction EVP, Worldwide Sales of this company sold 6,651 shares at a rate of $121.01, taking the stock ownership to the 69,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer & EVP sold 17,860 for $120.02, making the entire transaction worth $2,143,608. This insider now owns 160,981 shares in total.

VMware Inc. (VMW) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.57) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +14.16 while generating a return on equity of 44.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.84% during the next five years compared to 223.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Trading Performance Indicators

VMware Inc. (VMW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VMware Inc. (VMW)

Looking closely at VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, VMware Inc.’s (VMW) raw stochastic average was set at 91.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.41. However, in the short run, VMware Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $126.35. Second resistance stands at $126.96. The third major resistance level sits at $128.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $123.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $122.91.

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 53.03 billion based on 425,427K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,851 M and income totals 1,820 M. The company made 3,211 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 231,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.