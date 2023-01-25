A major move is in the offing as 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) market cap hits 409.28 million

On January 24, 2023, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) opened at $11.43, higher 6.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.5308 and dropped to $11.35 before settling in for the closing price of $11.43. Price fluctuations for TSVT have ranged from $8.44 to $21.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -141.90% at the time writing. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.57 million.

The firm has a total of 437 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.83, operating margin of -575.01, and the pretax margin is -535.95.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 2seventy bio Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 68,889. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,587 shares at a rate of $10.46, taking the stock ownership to the 536,419 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,077 for $10.63, making the entire transaction worth $11,446. This insider now owns 78,797 shares in total.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.28) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -535.95 while generating a return on equity of -134.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [2seventy bio Inc., TSVT], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, 2seventy bio Inc.’s (TSVT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.21. The third major resistance level sits at $13.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.35.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Key Stats

There are currently 37,917K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 409.28 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 54,520 K according to its annual income of -292,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,410 K and its income totaled -67,880 K.