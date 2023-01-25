A major move is in the offing as Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) market cap hits 35.19 billion

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $334.66, soaring 0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $343.72 and dropped to $334.66 before settling in for the closing price of $338.53. Within the past 52 weeks, AMP’s price has moved between $219.99 and $339.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.50%. With a float of $106.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.49, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +24.13.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 127,358. In this transaction INTERIM CONTROLLER AND PAO of this company sold 410 shares at a rate of $310.63, taking the stock ownership to the 875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO sold 13,050 for $333.02, making the entire transaction worth $4,345,967. This insider now owns 160,597 shares in total.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.85) by $0.58. This company achieved a net margin of +19.88 while generating a return on equity of 47.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 24.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.00, a number that is poised to hit 6.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 29.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Looking closely at Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.44.

During the past 100 days, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s (AMP) raw stochastic average was set at 97.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $322.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $281.84.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.19 billion based on 106,417K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,431 M and income totals 2,760 M. The company made 3,491 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 548,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.