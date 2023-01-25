A major move is in the offing as Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) market cap hits 114.46 billion

A new trading day began on January 24, 2023, with Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) stock priced at $479.90, up 0.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $482.00 and dropped to $474.75 before settling in for the closing price of $477.94. ELV’s price has ranged from $420.73 to $549.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 10.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.60%. With a float of $237.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 98200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Elevance Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $7.53 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.40 while generating a return on equity of 17.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.87% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Elevance Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.49, a number that is poised to hit 5.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 32.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elevance Health Inc. (ELV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.25 million, its volume of 1.03 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.09.

During the past 100 days, Elevance Health Inc.’s (ELV) raw stochastic average was set at 35.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $501.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $492.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $482.10 in the near term. At $485.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $489.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $474.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $471.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $467.60.

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 114.46 billion, the company has a total of 240,001K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 138,639 M while annual income is 6,104 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,939 M while its latest quarter income was 1,618 M.