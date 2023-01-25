AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.54 million

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.52, soaring 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.55 and dropped to $0.51 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Within the past 52 weeks, UAVS’s price has moved between $0.30 and $1.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 31.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.50%. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 121 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.79, operating margin of -177.22, and the pretax margin is -308.46.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 26,250. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $56,250. This insider now owns 408,750 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -308.46 while generating a return on equity of -58.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Looking closely at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4306, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6089. However, in the short run, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5477. Second resistance stands at $0.5723. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5911. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5043, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4855. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4609.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.88 million based on 88,009K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,760 K and income totals -30,110 K. The company made 5,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.