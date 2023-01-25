AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 20 Days SMA touches 4.52%: The odds favor the bear

On January 24, 2023, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) opened at $57.30, higher 0.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.51 and dropped to $57.27 before settling in for the closing price of $57.57. Price fluctuations for AXS have ranged from $48.32 to $61.39 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 485.80% at the time writing. With a float of $76.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2082 employees.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is 1.11%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +11.86 while generating a return on equity of 11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 485.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 6.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Looking closely at AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s (AXS) raw stochastic average was set at 92.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.69. However, in the short run, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.68. Second resistance stands at $59.21. The third major resistance level sits at $59.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) Key Stats

There are currently 84,667K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,322 M according to its annual income of 618,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,228 M and its income totaled -9,380 K.