Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is 5.07% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 24, 2023, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) opened at $60.70, higher 0.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.17 and dropped to $59.985 before settling in for the closing price of $60.37. Price fluctuations for BYD have ranged from $46.10 to $72.72 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 8.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 442.60% at the time writing. With a float of $74.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.74 million.

In an organization with 15114 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.54, operating margin of +27.73, and the pretax margin is +17.92.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Boyd Gaming Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 11,190,905. In this transaction Co-Executive Chair of this company sold 190,000 shares at a rate of $58.90, taking the stock ownership to the 14,543,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Co-Executive Chair sold 106,562 for $58.61, making the entire transaction worth $6,245,609. This insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in total.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.32) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +13.76 while generating a return on equity of 34.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 442.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.70% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) raw stochastic average was set at 94.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.85. However, in the short run, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.42. Second resistance stands at $61.89. The third major resistance level sits at $62.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.52. The third support level lies at $59.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Key Stats

There are currently 104,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,370 M according to its annual income of 463,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 877,260 K and its income totaled 157,000 K.