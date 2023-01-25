Camden Property Trust (CPT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 6.80% last month.

On January 24, 2023, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) opened at $115.18, higher 2.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $118.12 and dropped to $114.11 before settling in for the closing price of $114.87. Price fluctuations for CPT have ranged from $107.90 to $175.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 138.20% at the time writing. With a float of $105.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.47 million.

In an organization with 1700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.74, operating margin of +19.59, and the pretax margin is +27.23.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camden Property Trust is 0.98%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 149,943. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,332 shares at a rate of $112.57, taking the stock ownership to the 28,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Director sold 1,278 for $112.57, making the entire transaction worth $143,864. This insider now owns 9,473 shares in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +26.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.29% during the next five years compared to -9.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camden Property Trust (CPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.69.

During the past 100 days, Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) raw stochastic average was set at 36.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.91. However, in the short run, Camden Property Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $119.40. Second resistance stands at $120.76. The third major resistance level sits at $123.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $112.74. The third support level lies at $111.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Key Stats

There are currently 106,528K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,144 M according to its annual income of 303,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 373,770 K and its income totaled 29,840 K.