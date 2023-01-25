Can Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) drop of -1.79% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) on January 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.58, plunging -0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.73 and dropped to $24.125 before settling in for the closing price of $24.40. Within the past 52 weeks, EPRT’s price has moved between $18.88 and $26.80.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 71.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 86.40%. With a float of $140.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.36, operating margin of +52.43, and the pretax margin is +41.82.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 20,760. In this transaction Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 84,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 20,000 for $20.68, making the entire transaction worth $413,600. This insider now owns 459,170 shares in total.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +41.51 while generating a return on equity of 5.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.82% during the next five years compared to 66.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 108.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

The latest stats from [Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., EPRT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 1.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 86.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.96. The third major resistance level sits at $25.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.75. The third support level lies at $23.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.49 billion based on 142,377K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 230,230 K and income totals 95,730 K. The company made 70,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 36,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.